The White Bear Lake boys finished sixth of 27 teams in the Lions Invitational at Alexandria on Saturday, led by senior Ernest Mattson, who placed a close second. Suburban East Conference teams dominated. Top six were Mounds View (SEC) 91, Roseville Area (SEC) 125, Edina 132, Highland Park 133, the Bears (SEC)169 and Stillwater (SEC) 180. Top three individuals were Mounds View’s Elliott McArthur (15:59.3), Mattson (16:01.7) and Roseville’s Jimmy Olson (16:06.8). The Bears also had sophomore Luke Williams in 15th (17:01), senior Michael Hoffman 37th (17:26), and freshmen Isaac Kolstad 57th (17:56.1) and Vaughn Larson 58th (17:56.3) among 181 runners. “We worked really hard the last two weeks and a lot of kids had sore legs,” coach Dan Kovacich said. “We (coaches) told them the work they have done will pay off in the end.”
Boys x-country: Bears place 6th, Mattson 2nd in Alexandria meet
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Royal homecoming wave
- Mahtomedi’s Driscoll, Myhre named to MSHSL Hall of Fame
- Arts center ready to reopen in expanded facility
- Volleyball: Bears win close sets to beat Stillwater
- South Shore design nearing final turn
- Boys x-country: Bears place 6th, Mattson 2nd in Alexandria meet
- Soccer: Cougar boys, girls advance; section semifinal doubleheader Thursday
- The Grasshoppers reunite after 50-plus years
Most Popular
Articles
- Bus station at Whitaker draws ire at hearing
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Winkin’ Rooster voted best restaurant in Shoreview
- Public forum filled with discontent from parents
- Letters to the Editor
- Advocacy groups turn tide on literacy in schools
- Sign messages continue to be popular tradition decades later
- Batteries Plus opens new location in Forest Lake
- Retired firefighter to be feted
- Top cop talks trends in city
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 17
Online Poll
Will you allow your child/children to go trick-or-treating this Halloween?
This year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is highly recommending trick-or-treating outside in small groups and avoiding crowded indoor Halloween parties. Masks are also encouraged.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.