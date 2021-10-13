The White Bear Lake boys finished sixth of 27 teams in the Lions Invitational at Alexandria on Saturday, led by senior Ernest Mattson, who placed a close second. Suburban East Conference teams dominated. Top six were Mounds View (SEC) 91, Roseville Area (SEC) 125, Edina 132, Highland Park 133, the Bears (SEC)169 and Stillwater (SEC) 180. Top three individuals were Mounds View’s Elliott McArthur (15:59.3), Mattson (16:01.7) and Roseville’s Jimmy Olson (16:06.8). The Bears also had sophomore Luke Williams in 15th (17:01), senior Michael Hoffman 37th (17:26), and freshmen Isaac Kolstad 57th (17:56.1) and Vaughn Larson 58th (17:56.3) among 181 runners. “We worked really hard the last two weeks and a lot of kids had sore legs,” coach Dan Kovacich said. “We (coaches) told them the work they have done will pay off in the end.”

