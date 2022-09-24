White Bear Lake earned a fifth-place finish among 52 teams in the Maroon division of the Roy Griak Invitational on Friday.

The Griak meet, hosted by the Minnesota Gophers at Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights, is the largest in the state each year, with Gold and Maroon divisions and entrants from several states, along with college divisions.

