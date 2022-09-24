White Bear Lake earned a fifth-place finish among 52 teams in the Maroon division of the Roy Griak Invitational on Friday.
The Griak meet, hosted by the Minnesota Gophers at Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights, is the largest in the state each year, with Gold and Maroon divisions and entrants from several states, along with college divisions.
The Bears were led by junior Luke Williams, finishing 12th of 488 runners in the Maroon race with a 5K time of 17:17.
The Bears also had sophomore Isaac Kolstad in 38th place (17:53.2), sophomore Vaughn Larson 41st (17:55), senior Dru Pingale 51st (18:04), junior Ryley Murphy 115th (18:38) and sophomore Andrew Klier 136th (18:53).
Coach Dan Kovacich noted that the Bears closed the gap a little on Woodbury, a section and conference rival, from their previous meet.
“We are still working on our fifth through seventh runners to help close the gap,” he said. “They are working hard in practice. I think it is going to be close at sections when it counts.”
The top five teams in Maroon were LSW Lee Summit West of Missouri with 121, Notre Dame of Green Bay, WI, with 128, Perham 143, Woodbury 189 and the Bears 246.
