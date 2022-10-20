White Bear Lake placed fourth of nine teams in the Suburban East Conference meet, led by Luke Williams in third place, on Tuesday.
“We surprised ourselves today in what we can do as a young team,” coach Dan Kovacich said. “We are on teams’ radars now, especially Woodbury who will be ready for us at sections.”
Williams, a junior, took third in 15:29, and sophomore Vaughn Larson placed 18th in 16:15, in action at Forest Lake. Each made all-conference.
Getting honorable mentions were sophomore Isaac Kolstad in 22nd place (16:27) and senior Dru Pingale in 29th (16:45). Running in a pack were senior Nate Tobeck in 32nd (17:01) senior Alex Jonell in 36th (17:05) and junior Ryley Murphy in 37h (17:07).
Mounds View senior Elliott McArthur was individual championing 15:21.
The Section 4AAA meet will be held Wednesday, hosted by St. Paul Highland Park.
Stillwater had four of the top ten runners and edged Mounds View 43 to 46 in a two-team race for the title. Following were Roseville Area 95, White Bear Lake 99, Woodbury 132, East Ridge 138, Forest Lake 220, Park 235 and Irondale 238.
Contains corrections from a previous posting.
