The Mahtomedi boys won two events and placed third among eight teams in the Metro East Conference Mid-Season Meet on Thursday at Hill-Murray.

Team scoring was St. Thomas Academy 178, Hastings 167, Mahtomedi 89, Simley 69, Tartan 62.5, Two Rivers 60, North 47.5, Hill-Murray 23 and South St. Paul 12.

