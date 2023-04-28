The Mahtomedi boys won two events and placed third among eight teams in the Metro East Conference Mid-Season Meet on Thursday at Hill-Murray.
Team scoring was St. Thomas Academy 178, Hastings 167, Mahtomedi 89, Simley 69, Tartan 62.5, Two Rivers 60, North 47.5, Hill-Murray 23 and South St. Paul 12.
Owen Carlson, Zephyr senior, won high jump with 6-2. The Zephyrs 4x800 team of William Lieberman, Evan Carion, Ryan Pavlick, and Wyatt Siess won in 8:35.12, a half-second ahead of St. Thomas Academy.
Placing second were Hayden Sinclair, 400 dash (52.74); Cody Dvorak, discus (127-0); and Josh Gibbons, 1600 run (4:36.22).
Placing fourth were Brody Johnson, shot put (41-8 3/4), and Blake Fedie, pole vault (10-0). Placing fifth were William Lieberman, 800 run (2:07.79), and Maxwell Holley, triple jump (37-7).
