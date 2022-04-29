The Mahtomedi boys placed third among nine teams, scoring heavily in hurdles and jumps, at the Metro East Conference Mid-Season Preview on Thursday.
Host St. Thomas Academy won with 218, followed by Hastings 131, Mahtomedi 114, Two Rivers 67, Tartan 60, Hill-Murray 47, South St. Paul 23, Simley 21, and North St. Paul 20.
Zephyr sophomore Jonah McCormick won 110 hurdles (15.44), while senior Kole McKeown won the 300 hurdles (41.81) with McCormick second (43:18).
Jake Larson, senior, won long jump (21-1/4), and Michael Barry, sophomore, won the triple jump (42-1/2). William Newman was third in long jump (20-1 1/2). McCormick took third in high jump (6-0) with Ahmed Ahmed fifth (5-4) and Andrew Breien eighth (5-0). McKeown was fifth in the triple (36-5 1/2).
Charlie Kramer, senior, took second in discus (124-11) and seventh in shot put (38-5 1/2). Barry was fourth in the 400 (56.17) with Andrew Breien fifth (56.39) and Max Nelson eighth (58.07). Lucas Granec placed fifth in the 800 (2:13.59). Jon Nelson took fifth in pole vault (9-6) with Blake Fedie eighth (9-0). Cody Dvorak was eighth in discus (110-4)
In relays, Mahtomedi was fourth in the 4x400 and 4x800, fifth in 4x100 and seventh 4x200.
