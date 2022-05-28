Mahtomedi had conference champions in four events and placed third among nine teams in the Metro East Conference meet on Tuesday and Thursday.
St. Thomas Academy edged Hastings for the title in action at Two Rivers High School.
Mahtomedi finished 1-2 in both hurdle races. Zephyr junior Kole McKeown repeated as 300 intermediate hurdles champion with a time of 40.84 seconds with sophomore Jonah McCormick second. McCormick won the 110 high hurdles in 15.22 seconds with McKeown second.
The 4x400 relay team of McCormick, Lucas Granec, Andrew Breien and McKeown placed first 3:31.34, edging Hastings by .6 of a second.
Charlie Kramer, a senior, was discus champion with 144 feet, 7 inches.
The Zephyrs will compete in Section 4AA at St. Anthony Village on June 1 and 3.
Team scoring
1. St. Thomas Academy 154
2. Hastings 150
3. Mahtomedi 126
4. Two Rivers 81
5. Hill-Murray 69
6. Tartan 44
7. Simley 39
8. North St. Paul 20
9. South St. Paul 18
Zephyr placers
100 dash — (9) Jonathan Harvey 11.56
200 dash — none
400 dash — (3) Lucas Granec 52.33 (5) Kyle Stevens 53.45 (8) Michael Barry 54.90
800 run — none
1600 — none
3200 — (8) Ryan Malvey 10:45.71 (2) John Gibbens 10:46.30
110 hurdles — (1) Jonah McCormick 15.22 (2) Kole Mckeown 15.74
300 hurdle — (1) Kole Mckeown 40.84 (2) McCormick 41.04
4x100 relay — (6) Austin Campbell, Alex Mahoney, Joe Nelson, Maxwell Holley 46.37
4x200 relay — (3) Max Nelson, Andrew Breien, Campbell, Barry, 1:35.63
4x400 relay — (1) McCormick, Granec, Breien, McKeown, 3:31.34
4x800 relay — (3) Granec, Malvey, Wyatt Stiess, Ryan Pavlick, 8:45.65
Shot put — (6) Emmett Poppelman 42-2 1/2 (8) Cody Dvorak 39-8
Discus — (1) Charlie Kramer 144-7 (5) Dvorak 124-2
Long jump — (2) Jake Larson 20-7 (6) William Newman 20-2 1/2
Triple jump — (3) Holley 39-8 (4) McKeown 39-6
High jump — (3) McCormick 5-8 (4) Ahmed Ahmed 5-8
Pole vault — (7) Jon Nelson 10-0 (9) Blake Fedie 9-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.