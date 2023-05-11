Owen Carlson’s remarkable high jump was the highlight for the Mahtomedi boys as they placed fifth of nine teams in the Section 5AAA true-team meet Tuesday at Forest Lake. won by Blaine.
Carlson, a senior, leapt 6 feet, 8 1/2 inches, which ranks No. 1 in the state this season according to athletic.net.
Jonah McCormick was the Zephyrs top scorer as he won the 110 hurdles (15.48), took third in the 300 hurdles (41.01) and 10th in high jump (5-8).
John Gibbens took second in the 1600 (4:34.43) and the 3200 (9:49.92). Evan Carlson was second in the 800 (2:06.59), Dylan Strom third in triple jump (40-1/2) and Hayden Schaefer fourth in the 400 (51.36).
Also placing in the top dozen were Maxwell Holley, seventh, long jump (19-3 1/2); Cody Dvorak, seventh, discus (134-9); William Lieberman, seventh, 1600 (4:41.51); Ryan Pavlick, 11th, 800 (2:10.71); and Emmett Poppelman, 11th, shot put (46-5).
The Zephyrs 4x400 was fourth (3:33.47), the 4x800 fourth (8:33.52), the 4x100 was fifth (45.69), and the 4x200 was fifth (1:34.12)
