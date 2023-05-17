Owen Carson, in his first (and last) season as a high-jumper, finds himself ranked No. 1 in the state in mid-season. The Mahtomedi basketball star cleared 6 feet, 8 1/2 inches in the true-team sectional at Forest Lake on May 9.
“I got it on my third try,” said the 6-foot-4, 175-pound Carlson. “Then I tried 6-10. I almost made it. Clipped the bar off with my butt.”
As of Sunday, he leads the state honor roll as listed by athletic.net. Following are Adam Myren of Rochester Mayo at 6-7 1/2 and four guys with 6-6. The winning leaps in the last two state meets were 6-7 and 6-8.
Carlson, who went 6-2 and 6-4 in the first two meets this year, came out for track for the first time, at the urging of jumps coach Thad Tumbleson, who had seen Carlson’s numerous soaring dunks in basketball. Tumbleson and Tyler McCormick have been coaching him.
A preview of what he could do occurred one day last season. After attending a track meet to support friends on the team, he messed around on the high jump afterward. Tumbleson kept setting the bar and Carlson kept soaring over.
“I didn’t know the height (of the last jump). He told me it was 6-5, but it was actually 6-8 1/4,” Carson recalls. That particular height was the school record set by another basketball star, Parker Fox, in 2017.
At the continued urging of Tumbleson, Carlson suited up for track this year, competing in just that one event, for which he now officially has the team record. “I’m having a lot of fun with track,” he said. “It will be just this year. I’ll be playing basketball in college.”
After scoring 1,337 career points and averaging 20.8 points as a senior, Carlson signed with Concordia-St. Paul, a Division II team. But for now, with conference and section meets approaching, Carlson said he’s hoping to reach seven feet before his short high-jump career ends.
