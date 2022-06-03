White Bear Lake won six events in the second day of Section 4AAA track competition Thursday and finished second in the team standings.
Stillwater, with 298 points, and the Bears, with 238, led the eight-team field, with St. Paul Central a distant third with 121, at Stillwater High School.
Bear senior Arthur (A.J.) Perron won both the 110 high hurdles in 14.86 and the 300 intermediate hurdles in 40.36.
Ernest Mattson, senior, won the 1600 in 4:28.86, with sophomore Luke Williams also advancing to state, placing second in 4:29.95. Mattson will also compete at state in 3200 as he placed second in the finals Tuesday.
Eli Ebbert, senior, won the 100 meters in 10.94 seconds.
The Bears quartet of Caleb Anderson, Ebbert, Gavin Rogers and Jontay Vaulx won both the 4x100 relay (43.28 seconds) and 4x200 relay (1:31.79), just as they did in the conference meet.
The top two in each individual event, and first-place relay teams, advance to state, held June 9-10 at St. Michael-Albertville.
Tolu Oyekunle was also a big scorer for the Bears, placing third in both hurdle races, the 110 (15.60) and 300 (40.67), and fifth in the 200 dash (23.61).
Also placing in running events were Vaulx, third, 200, 23.17; Keith Johnson, fourth, 400 (54.56); Sador Wondeson, fourth, 800 (2:05.66); Tyler Long, seventh, 400 (55.63) with Isaac DeBilzan eighth (55.63); Seth Olson, eighth, 100 (11.82); and Femi Arinasaun, ninth in both 110 (17.06) and 300 hurdles (46.18).
Relays placing third were the 4x400 team of Tyler Long, Micah Fritz, Johnson, and Isaac DeBilzan (3:42.28) and the 4x800 team of Wondeson, Fritz, Isaac Kolstad and Alex Brown (9:04.11).
Long jump was a strong event for the Bears with Rogers placing third in (21-11/2), Olson sixth (21-3/4) and Bennett Gilson seventh (20-5). Also placing in field events were Nick Svir, sixth, discus (142-11) with Imeleyo Stanton seventh (126-8); Henderson, eighth, high jump (5-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.