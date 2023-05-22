Mahtomedi placed first of 11 teams in the Terry Nutter Invitational on Saturday, highlighted by Owen Carlson’s 6-10 high jump and three relay wins. It was a close meet with Mahtomedi scoring 128.5 points, Duluth East 124 and St. Francis 116.
Carlson, who already led the state with 6-8, raised that by two inches at St. Francis, placing first by a full foot. Another individual winner was Maxwell Holley in triple jump with 37-5.
First-place relays were the 4x100 with Corey Bohmert, Willian Newman, Alec Mahoney and Holley in 45.32; the 4x400 with Andrew Breien, Hayden Schafer, Evan Carion, and Michael Barry in 3:32.97; and the 4x800 with William Lieberman, Ryan Pavlick, Wyatt Siess and John Gibbens in 8:30.
Also in the top five were Schaefer, second 400 (51.59); Gibbens, second, 800 (2:05.86); Michael Barry, third, 400 (52.28); Cody Dvorak, third, discus (137-0); Newman, third, long jump (19-11); Jack Owen, fourth, triple jump (35-9 12); and Emmett Poppelman, fourth, shot put (46-10).
