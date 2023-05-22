Mahtomedi placed first of 11 teams in the Terry Nutter Invitational on Saturday, highlighted by Owen Carlson’s 6-10 high jump and three relay wins. It was a close meet with Mahtomedi scoring 128.5 points, Duluth East 124 and St. Francis 116.

Carlson, who already led the state with 6-8, raised that by two inches at St. Francis, placing first by a full foot. Another individual winner was Maxwell Holley in triple jump with 37-5. 

