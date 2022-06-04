The Mahtomedi Zephyr boys captured the Section 4AA championship and had state entrants in five events as the two-day meet concluded Friday at St. Anthony Village.
Top five teams among 10 were Mahtomedi with 171.5, Totino-Grace 139, Fridley 130, Hill-Murray 101.5 and DeLaSalle 88.5.
This is the first year of a three-class system, rather than two, and Mahteomedi is in the middle of the three.
Jonah McCormick, sophomore, won both 110 high hurdles (15.61) and 300 hurdles (40.44), with Kole McKeown, junior, second in both (16.12 and 42.20).
Qualifying with second-place finishes are junior Wyatt Siess in pole vault (10-0), senior Charlie Kramer in discus (140-7) and junior Emmett Poppelman in shot put (44-71/2).
The Zephyrs scored well in relays, with third place in the 4x400, third in the 4x800, fourth in the 4x200, and fifth in the 4x100.
Also scoring in running events were Lukas Granek, fourth, 400 (51.69), with Kyle Stevens sixth (52.33); and Max Nelson, seventh, 200 (25.07).
The Zephyrs piled up points in every field event. Also scoring were Jon Nelson, third, pole vault (9-6); Cody Dvorak, third, discus (140-7), and fifth, shot put (39-3); Kramer, fourth, shot put (39-3); Palmer Emery, sixth, discus (105-1); McKeown, fourth, triple jump (41-6), with Maxwell Holley seventh (39-3); McCormick, fourth, high jump (6-0); Jake Larson, fourth, long jump (21-51/2); and Blake Fedie, seventh, pole vault (8-6).
The Class 2A state meet will be held June 10-11 at St. Michael-Albertville.
