Mahtomedi won the Section 4AA championship Friday and will have entrants in seven events at the state meet. The top three teams were Mahtomedi 181, Totino-Grace 151.5 and Fridley 110.5. The two-day event was hosted by St. Anthony Village.
Jonah McCormick won the 110 high hurdles in 14.93 and 300 hurdles in 39.61.
Owen Carlson, senior in his first year in track, heads to state after winning high jump with 6-8.
Advancing to state with second-place finishes were Cody Dvorak in discus (129-8) and Maxwell Holley in long jump (20-10).
The state meet contingent will also include two second-place finishers Wednesday, Emmett Poppelman in shot put and John Gibbens in the 3200.
Mahtomedi placed 2-3-4 in discus with Palmer Emery (121-7) and Samuel Hemenway (120-3) behind Dvorak. Eliaah McCormick took third in high jump (6-2). Blake Fedie was sixth in 100 hurdles (19.27).
In running events Friday, Hayden Schäfer placed third in the 400 (52.28) with Liam Wise sixth (53.23) and Michael Barry eighth (54.71). Ryan Pavlick was sixth (2:06.82) in the 800 with Evan Carion seventh (2:07.23). William Lieberman was eighth in the 1600 (4:41.93).
The Zephyrs placed second in two relays —the 4x400 with Anthony Breien, Schaefer, McCormick and Barry (3:30.42), and the 4x800 with Carion, Lieberman, Gibbens and Pavlick. The Zephyrs were third in the 4x100 (43.66), fourth in the 4x200 (1:32.88).
The Class 2A state meet will be held Friday and Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville.
