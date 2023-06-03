Mahtomedi won the Section 4AA championship Friday and will have entrants in ten events at the state meet. The top three teams were Mahtomedi 181, Totino-Grace 151.5 and Fridley 110.5. The two-day event was hosted by St. Anthony Village.

Jonah McCormick won the 110 high hurdles in 14.93 and 300 hurdles in 39.61. 

