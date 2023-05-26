Mahtomedi placed third of nine teams, winning four events, in the Metro East Conference meet Tuesday and Thursday at Two Rivers High School.
Team scoring was Hastings 164, St. Thomas 159, Mahtomedi 123, Two Rivers 79, Simley 61, Tartan 52, Hill-Murray 37, North 28 and South St. Paul 4.
Mahtomedi scored heavily in high jump, hurdles, throws and the 3200.
Zephyr senior Owen Carlson won high jump (6-6) and freshman Elias McCormick second (6-0).
Junior hurdler Jonah McCormick won the 110 highs (15.46) and took second in the 300 intermediates (40.01)
Emmett Poppelman was shot put champion with 47-9 1/2 and Cody Dvorak won discus with 145-11. Both seniors got personal bests. Ramsey Morrell placed third in the shot (43-8 1/2) with Dvorak fourth (43-3 1/2). Palmer Emery was eighth in discus (118-9).
John Gibbens, Zephyr senior, was 3200-meter champion with a personal-best 9:40.30 and took second in the 1600 (4:33.49).
Hayden Schafer took third in the 400 (51.03). Also in the top nine (scoring points) were Maxwell Holley, fifth, long jump (19-11 1/2); Michael Barry, eighth, 400 (55.10); Evan Carion, eighth; 800 (2:10); and William Lieberman, eighth; 1600 (4:43.8).
Mahtomedi placed fourth in all four relays —the 4x100 (44.11) with Corey Bohmert, Alex Mahoney, Barry and Holly; the 4x200 (1:34.18) with Bohmert, Mahoney, Holley and Mason Hughes;the 4x400 (3:29.13) with Andrew Breien, Schafer, McCormick and Barry; and the 4x800 (8:37.35) with Lieberman, Carion, Ryan Pavlick and Hudson Otto.
