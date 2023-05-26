Mahtomedi placed third of nine teams, winning four events, in the Metro East Conference meet Tuesday and Thursday at Two Rivers High School.

Team scoring was Hastings 164, St. Thomas 159, Mahtomedi 123, Two Rivers 79, Simley 61, Tartan 52, Hill-Murray 37, North 28 and South St. Paul 4.

