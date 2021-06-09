Boys track: Hurdler, 2 relays win as Bears place 4th in SEC meet

White Bear Lake got first-place efforts by a hurdler and two relay teams on the way to placing fourth among 10 teams in the Suburban East Conference meet at home Tuesday and Thursday.
Arthur Perron, a junior, was 110 hurdles champion with 15.32. Another individual standout was senior Jeff Odamtten, leading off a relay win while placing fourth in the 100 dash (11.45), seventh in long jump (20-3); and eighth in 300 hurdles (46.60).
The 4x800 team of Zachary Thomas, Garrett Thom, Sage Durdle and Ernest Mattson won by a couple strides over Stillwater with 8:08.52. The 4x100 team of Odamtten, Jontay Vaulx, Seth Olson and Gavin Rogers placed first in 43.20, edging Forest Lake by .01. The Bears also had the second-place 4x200 team with Vaulx, Olson, Tolu Oyekunie, and Rogers (1:31.09).
Rogers placed second in triple jump (43-2 1/2) and eighth in long jump (19-11). Trevor Locke was fourth in both the 1600 run (4:34.97) and 3200 (9:41.95). Nick Svir took fourth in discus (125-4) and sixth in shot put (43-4).
Also scoring were Vaulx, third, 200 dash (22.85); Olson, fourth, long jump (21-1 1/2); Oyekunie, fourth, 110 hurdles (16.31); Ernest Mattson, fifth, 800 run (2:00.36); Perron, seventh, 300 hurdles (43.05); and Luke Williams, seventh, 3200 run (10:02.47).
Team scoring was (1) Mounds View 211 (2) Stillwater 190 (3) Forest Lake 158 (4) White Bear Lake 134 (5) Roseville Area 77 (6) Woodbury 45 (7) East Ridge 53 (8) Irondale 32 (9) Park 8 (10) Cretin-Derham Hall 5
