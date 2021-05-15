The Bears boys track won their White Bear Lake Invitational on Thursday with 128 points, followed by Mounds View 89, Forest Lake 80, Woodbury 38 and Cretin-Derham Hall 22. (Mounds View, perennial power, did not bring a full team.) The scoring format was combining each team’s three entrants in each event. Individually, first-place performances for the Bears were turned in by Gavin Rogers (long jump, 20-0), Bennett Gilson (triple jump, 41-9 3/4), Nick Svir (discus, 121-9), Luke Williams (1600 run, 4:33.54), Trevor Locke (3200 run, 9:40.16), and the 4x800 team of Sage Durdle, Alex Brown, Mike Hoffman, and Tony Perfetti (9:13). Placing second were Seth Olson (long jump, 19-5), AJ Perron (110 hurdles, 15.68), Jontay Vaulx (200 dash, 23.6), and Rogers (100 dash, 11.56, and triple jump, 41-5).

