Boys track: Bears win 25-team indoor meet to open season

White Bear Lake opened the boy track season placing first among 25 teams in the Minnesota State University Varsity Showcase in Mankato on Saturday. The Bears edged conference rival Stillwater 77-75 for the top spot. Edina was third with 53.
Placing first for the Bears were AJ Perron in the 60 meter hurdles (:08.54) and the 4x200 relay team of Jontay Vaulx, Gavin Rogers, Caleb Anderson, and Elija Ebbert (1:35.17). Placing second were Perron in high jump (6-0) and Elijah Ebbert in the 60-meter dash (:07.09).
Placing third were Tolu Oyekunle (60 hurdles, 9.01); Nick Svir (shot put, 47-5); Rogers (long jump, 20-2) and Bennett Gilson (triple jump, 41-6). Placing fourth were Gilson (long jump, 20-0) and Rogers (triple jump, 41-3). Anderson was fifth in the 200 dash (24.05) and Vatel Henderson ninth in triple jump (40-3).
The Bears JV competed against varsities in the Griak Invitational at the University campus in Minneapolis. Seth Olson won long jump with 20-2.
