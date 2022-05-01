White Bear Lake won 15 of 19 events and placed first at their own Ron Sass Invitational on Saturday.
Team scoring was Bears 254, Coon Rapids 130.93, Irondale 92.4, Rock Ridge 89, Mahtomedi 47, and Woodbury 13.
Bear senior A.J. Perron won the 100 hurdles (15.72), 300 hurdles (42.76) and high jump (6-0). Another triple winner was Eli Ebbert in the 100 (11.40) and 200 (23.30) and 4x100 relay.
Nick Svir won shot put (45-9) and discus (123-4). Other Bear winners were Luke Williams (1600 run, 4:52.72), Femi Animasaun (long jump, 20-4), and Bennett Gilson (triple jump, 41-8).
The Bears also won every relay: 4x100 (43.51), 4x200 (1:36.24), 4x400 (3:37.69), 4x400 (9:04.72) and sprint medley (3:47.09).
Bears placing second were Isaac Kolstad (800, 2:14.13), Michael Hoffman (3200, 10:29), Gilson (high jump, 6-0, and long jump, 19-8), and Gavin Rogers (triple jump, 40-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.