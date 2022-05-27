White Bear Lake garnered two first places and five second places on the way to a third-place team finish in the Suburban East Conference track meet Tuesday and Thursday.
Eli Ebbert and Arthur (“A.J.”) Perron, both seniors, were gold medalists as the Bears finished behind only Stillwater and Forest Lake in the 10-team meet at Park High School in Cottage Grove.
Ebbert blazed to the 100-meter title in 11.01 seconds. Perron did the same in the 100 high hurdles in 14.97 seconds.
Perron also placed second in the 300 hurdles, switching places with a Roseville hurdler he beat in the shorter race.
Seth Olson was runner-up in long jump with 21-2 1/4.
Caleb Anderson, Ebbert, Gavin Rogers, and Jontay Vaulx teamed up to place second in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Luke Williams took second in both the 1600 and 3200 race with distance leader Ernie Mattson sidelined with illness.
Tolu Uyekunie placed fourth in both hurdle races. Nick Svir scored in the throws with fifth place in discus and eighth in shot put. Bennett Gilson was fourth in long jump and sixth in triple jump. Also placing fourth were Rogers in high jump, Anderson in the 200 dash and Vatel Henderson in the triple jump.
Next for the Bears is Section 4AAA on May 31 and June 2 in Stillwater.
BOYS
Team scoring
1. Stillwater 238.5
2. Forest Lake 166
3. White Bear Lake 153.5
4. Mounds View 121
5. Woodbury 77
6. East Ridge 72
7. Irondale 51
Roseville Area 51
9. Park 43
10. Cretin-Derham Hall 18
Bears placers
100 dash — (1) Eli Ebbert 11.01
200 dash — (4) Caleb Anderson 22.96 (6) Jontay Vaulx 23.58 (7) Tolu Uyekunie 23.45
400 dash — none
800 run — none
1600 run — (4) Luke Williams 4:25.92
3200 run — (4) Williams 9:31.18 (9) Michael Hoffman 10:07.90
100 hurdles — (1) Arthur Perron 14.97 (4) Oyekunie 15.71
300 hurdles — (2) Perron 40.06 (4) Oyekunie 40.97
4x100 relay — (2) Anderson, Ebbert, Gavin Rogers, Vaulx 42.95
4x200 relay — (2) Anderson, Ebbert, Rogers, Vaulx 1:29.39
4x400 relay — (5) Keith Johnson, Micah Fritz, Tyler Long, Isaac DeBilzan 3:37.33
4x800 — (5) Sador Wondeson, Fritz, Isaac Kolstad, Alex Brown, 8:38.28
Shot put — (8) Nick Svir 44-8 3/4
Discus — (5) Svir 137-4
Long jump — (2) Seth Olson 21-2 1/4 (4) Bennett Gilson 20-10
Triple jump — (4) Vatel Henderson 43-5 (6) Gilson 43-0 (9) Rogers 41-6
High jump — (4) Gilson 5-10
Pole vault — none
