White Bear Lake boys track placed second in five-team Stillwater meet Thursday to open the season. Stillwater scored 139.33, the Bears 130.33, Woodbury 54, Cretin-Derham Hall 28.33, and East Ridge 18. Bears placing first individually were Jeff Odamtten (100 dash, 11.3, and 300 hurdles, 42.9), Bennett Gilson (triple-jump, 42-5), AJ Perron (110 hurdles, 15.3), and Trevor Locke (3200 run, 10:18). First-place Bear relays were the 4x200 team of Jontay Vaulx, Matt Currier, Tanner Domschot, and Mica Anderson (whose 22.9 was the best split), and the 4x800 of Zach Thomas, Mike Hoffman, Nate Tobec and Earnest Mattson (whose 2:03 was the best split). Placing second were Garrett Thom (400 dash, 56.7) Luke Williams (3200 run, 10:19), Perron (300 hurdles, 43.9) and Odamtten (long jump, 20-4).
Latest News
- Girls track: White Bear 2nd behind host Stilllwater in opening meet
- Boys track: Bears place 2nd in opening meet behind Stillwater
- Girls lacrosse: Mahtomedi thumps Roseville 15-5
- Softball: Bears stymie Cretin-DH 2-1
- Softball: Cougars nip Champlin 1-0 in opener
- Girls lacrosse: Mahtomedi tops Bears 10-4 in opener
- Baseball: Rogers fans 13 as Mustangs top Irondale 2-1 for first win
- Boys basketball: Bears’ Raheem, Janicki are all-SEC again
Most Popular
Articles
- End of era for Kohler Mix family
- Anoka County has several projects on docket for 2021
- Racist messages prompt high school walkout in solidarity with Black students
- Theater receives generous gift from Johnson & Johnson matriarch
- Not your average cup of joe
- Local medical company develops revolutionary device for hearing loss
- Giant chicken crosses state lines
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- Boys basketball: Bears’ Raheem, Janicki are all-SEC again
- Habitat for Humanity store celebrates Earth Day
Images
Videos
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.