White Bear Lake boys track placed second in five-team Stillwater meet Thursday to open the season. Stillwater scored 139.33, the Bears 130.33, Woodbury 54, Cretin-Derham Hall 28.33, and East Ridge 18. Bears placing first individually were Jeff Odamtten (100 dash, 11.3, and 300 hurdles, 42.9), Bennett Gilson (triple-jump, 42-5), AJ Perron (110 hurdles, 15.3), and Trevor Locke (3200 run, 10:18). First-place Bear relays were the 4x200 team of Jontay Vaulx, Matt Currier, Tanner Domschot, and Mica Anderson (whose 22.9 was the best split), and the 4x800 of Zach Thomas, Mike Hoffman, Nate Tobec and Earnest Mattson (whose 2:03 was the best split). Placing second were Garrett Thom (400 dash, 56.7) Luke Williams (3200 run, 10:19), Perron (300 hurdles, 43.9) and Odamtten (long jump, 20-4).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.