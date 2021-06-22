Two of White Bear Lake’s nine state track meet entrants got on the medal podium with top-nine finishes.
Ernest Mattson, Bear junior, placed sixth in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:57.41. He had qualified with second place in Section 4AA with 1:58.52.
Jeffrey Odamtten, a senior, placed eighth in the 300 hurdles with 41.37, after placing second in the section with 40.54.
Arthur Perron, section 110 hurdles champion, placed 12th at state with 15.43. Brennan Cashman, who qualified in pole vault with 11-0 at the section, didn’t clear the first height at state. Gavin Rogers placed 13th in triple jump with 41-1 1/4, after qualifying with 42-7 at the section.
In the girls meet, Oreoluwa Olusi placed 10th in shot put with 37-5 1/2 after qualifying with 37-3 3/4 at the section. The 4x400 team of Katelyn Porter, Melanie Pankow, Alyssa Hamlin and Danielle Madden placed 10th in 4:04.77, after qualifying with 4:07.43. Madden placed 16th in the 200 dash with 26.66 after qualifying with 25.8. Porter placed 15th in the 400 with 1:01.39 after qualifying with 59.71.
