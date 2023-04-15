White Bear Lake boys track hosted ten Suburban East Conference teams in the first big invitational in the new White Bear Lake Fieldhouse on Thursday. In a relays meet format, the Bears placed a close second behind Stillwater
Team scoring was Stillwater 117, White Bear Lake 106, Mounds View 95, Woodbury 74, Roseville 61, Irondale 49, East Ridge 44, Park 37, Forest Lake 16 and Cretin-Derham Hall 6.
There were just two actual relays: a regular 4x100 and a throwers 4x100. The Bears were second behind Irondale in the 4x100 with Caleb Anderson, Rayshawn Brakes, Jaden Gierok and Logan Fisher (44.71) and fourth in the throwers relay.
Otherwise, events were conducted in regular fashion and each team’s four entrants were added up for a score.
Top scorer for the Bears was Bennett Gilson, who won triple jump, tied for first in high jump and placed second in long jump. Tolu Ovekunle won 100 hurdles and placed third in the 300. Luke Williams won the 3200.
100 dash — (10) Elliott Xiong 12.12 (12) Rayshaun Brakes 12.15
200 dash — (3) Caleb Anderson 23.49 (4) Keith Johnson 23.68 (11) Brakes 24.33 (19) Jaden Gierok 25.02
400 dash — (13) Amir Brown 56.62 (14) Max Delforge 56.74 (16) Isaac Kibagendi 57.03
800 run — (4) Ryley Murphy 2:11.25 (9) Tanner Hoel 2:13.50 (10) Dhruva Pingale 2:14.01 (12) Andrew Klier 2:16.72
3200 run — (1) Luke Williams 10:14.47 (11) Isaac Kolstad 11:02.01 (17) Vaughn Lason 11:02.01 (18) Nate Tobec 11:19.94
100 hurdles — (1) Tolu Ovekunle 16.17 (9) Toni Animasaun 18.28 (11) Femi Animasaun 18.28 (20) Nate Asiedu-Mensah 19.78
300 hurdles — (3) Ovekunle 43.55 (7) F. Animausaun 44.81 (17) Tyrese Behnken 47.17 (19) Asiedu-Mensah 47.53
High jump — (1) Bennett Gilson, tie, 6-0 (5) Vatel Henderson tie, 5-10 (15) Grant Evans 5-4 (18) F. Animasaun 5-2
Pole vault — (6) Delforge, tie, 11-6 (14) Ian Cran, Eli Leafblad, Tommy Cao, tie, 9-6
Long jump — (2) Gilson 21-7 (9) Brakes 20-2 1/4 (18) Kalani Hafoka 18-9
Triple jump — (1) Gilson 45-5 3/4 (10) Henderson 40-5 3/4 (18) Anthony Turner 38-9 (20) Hafoka 38-8 1/2
Shot put — (9) Matt Hunter 40-1 1/2 (10) Theo Pax 39-6 (12) Jack Kovisto 39-9 (12) Imeleyo Stanton 38-11
Discus — (5) Stanton 122-8 1/2 (13) Ken Ngamme 113-5 1/2 (19) Hunter 103-1 (20) Kovisto 103-1/2
