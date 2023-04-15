White Bear Lake boys track hosted ten Suburban East Conference teams in the first big invitational in the new White Bear Lake Fieldhouse on Thursday. In a relays meet format, the Bears placed a close second behind Stillwater

Team scoring was Stillwater 117, White Bear Lake 106, Mounds View 95, Woodbury 74, Roseville 61, Irondale 49, East Ridge 44, Park 37, Forest Lake 16 and Cretin-Derham Hall 6.

