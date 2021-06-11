Five White Bear Lake boys qualified for the state track meet — Arthur Perron, Jeffrey Odamtten, Gavin Rogers, Brennan Cashman and Ernest Mattson — while the Bears placed second in Section 4AA on Tuesday and Thursday.
Perron, a junior, was the Bears’ lone gold medalist, taking the 110 high hurdles with a time of 15:28.
Placing second were Cashman, a senior, in pole vault with 11-0; Odamtten, a senior, in 300 hurdles with 40.54; Mattson, a junior, in the 800 run with 1:58.52; and Rogers, a junior, in triple jump with 42-7.
The top two in each event advance to state, slated for June 17-18-19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Top five teams among 14 were (1) Stillwater 198.5 (2) White Bear Lake 157 (3) Roseville Area 132 (4) St. Paul Central 85 (5) St. Paul Highland Park 81.5.
Placing third for the Bears were Bennett Gilson in triple jump (42-5); Jontay Vaulx in 200 dash (23.19); and Trevor Locke in the 3200 run (9:51.38).
In the long jump, Rogers took fourth (21-2) and Seth Olson fifth (20-11 1/2). Nick Svir placed fourth in discus (135-8) and sixth in shot put (42-6 1/2).
The Bears scored heavily in relays. The 4x800 team placed second with Zachary Thomas, Locke, Sage Durdle and Mattson (8:20.54). The quartet of Odamtten, Rogers, Olson, and Vaulx placed third in both the 4x100 (43.74) and 4x200 (1:30.84). The 4x400 was fifth with Charles Olsen, Aaron Barton, Durdle and Garrett Thom (3:37.65).
Also scoring for the Bears were Tolu Oyekunle, sixth, 110 hurdles (16:25); Luke Williams, seventh, 1600 run (4:33.10); Olson, fifth, long jump (20-11 1/2); Imeleyo Stanton, seventh, discus (121-0); Colton Murphy-Carlson, eighth, pole vault (10-0); and Perron, eighth, 300 hurdles (42.96).
