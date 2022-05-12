White Bear Lake placed second behind Stillwater in the Section 4AAA true-team meet Tuesday in Stillwater, led by Bennett Gilson, their top scorer, along with Ernie Mattson and Eli Ebbert.
Team scoring was Stillwater 910, White Bear Lake 807.5, Eagan 664, Woodbury 597, Hastings 531, East Ridge 479, Park 355 and Tartan 331.
Gilson had two first-places and a second. He won triple jump (43-8 1/4) with Vatel Henderson second (41-7 1/4). He won long jump (20-6) with Seth Olson seventh (19-2 1/4) and Gavin Rogers eighth (19-1 1 /4). He was second in high jump (6-0) and sixth in 110 hurdles (43.97).
Ernest Mattson was a double winner. Mattson took the 1600 (4:18.10) with Luke Williams third (4:23.51) and Michael Hoffman ninth (4:39.64), and the 3200 (9:50.02) with Williams third (10:00.59).
Ebbert led a strong sprint performance by the Bears. He was second in 100 dash (11.05) with Jontay Vaulx fourth (11.30) and Caleb Anderson ninth (11.54). In the 200, Ebbert was third (22.89), Vaulx fourth (23.14) and Gavin Rogers sixth (23.56). In the 400, Ebbert was fifth (53.91), Anderson sixth (54.08) and Tolu Oyekunle seventh (54.56).
AJ Perron won 110 hurdles (15.62) with Tolu Oyekunle third (15.98). Oyekunle was third in the 300 (43.49).
Nick Svir placed second in shot put (47-1 1/4) with Zach Pratt sixth (43-2 1/2). Svir was fifth in discus (132-2).
Tommy Can was fifth in pole vault (10-0). Sador Wondeson was seventh in the 800 (2:07.36). Top relay finishes were third in the 4x800 and fifth in the 4x400.
