White Bear Lake won two events and placed fifth among 10 teams in the Suburban East Conference meet Tuesday and Thursday at Forest Lake.

Team scoring was Stillwater 164.5, Mounds View 156.5, Woodbury 154, Forest Lake 103, White Bear Lake 96.5, Irondale 89.5, East Ridge 87, Roseville Area 69, Park 49 and Cretin-Derham Hall 22.

