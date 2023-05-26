White Bear Lake won two events and placed fifth among 10 teams in the Suburban East Conference meet Tuesday and Thursday at Forest Lake.
Team scoring was Stillwater 164.5, Mounds View 156.5, Woodbury 154, Forest Lake 103, White Bear Lake 96.5, Irondale 89.5, East Ridge 87, Roseville Area 69, Park 49 and Cretin-Derham Hall 22.
Bear senior Tolu Oyekunle was 110 high hurdles champion in 15.39. He placed fifth in the 300 intermediates with 41.58. Also in hurdles, Toni Animassaun took fourth in the 300 (41.55) and Tyrese Behnken was eighth in the 110 (16.68).
The Bears won the 4x800 relay in 8:16.71, five seconds ahead of Mounds View, with Ryley Murphy, Isaac Kolstad, Nate Tobec and Luke Williams, In other relays, the Bears were fifth in the 4x200, sixth in the 4x100 and DQ’d in the 4x400.
Caleb Anderson placed second in the 200 dash (22.6) with Keith Johnson fifth (22.88). Luke Williams placed third in the 3200 (9:36.29).
Bennett Gilson scored in three field events, placing third in the long jump (personal best 21-10 1/4), third in high jump (6-2) and seventh in the triple jump (42-10 1/4). The Bears’ only other field event points were Ian Can tying for seventh in the pole vault (11-6).
