The White Bear Lake boys track team placed third of eight teams, led by Bennett Gilson and Luke Williams, in the Section 2AA true-team meet on Tuesday at Eagan.
Boys team scoring was Stillwater 835, Woodbury 779.5, White Bear Lake 690, Eagan 668, East Ridge 567, Hastings 542.5, Park 379, Tartan 269.
Gilson won triple jump in 43-7 1/2 and high jump in 6-4 (personal best) while placing third in long jump (20-6). Williams won the 3200 in 9:51.10 and took fifth in the 1600 (4:27.86).
Caleb Anderson ran fifth in both the 100 dash (22.75) and the 200 (22.75). Other top-five finishes were by Tolu Oyekunle, third, 110 hurdles (16.28); Toni Animassaun, fourth, 300 hurdles (42.96); Matt Hunter, fourth, shot put (43-8 1/4); Vatel Henderson, fifth, high jump (5-10); and Ian Cran, fifth, pole vault (11-0).
Also in the top dozen were Max Delforge, sixth, pole vault (10-6); Vaugh Larson, sixth, 3200 (10:08); Tyrese Behnken, sixth, 110 hurdles (16.92); Imeleyo Stanton, sixth, discus (127-1); Nate Tobec, seventh, 1600 (4:39.12); Jack Kovisto, eighth, shot put (41-8); Keith Johnson, ninth, 400 (52.73), and 12th, 200 (23.53); Isaac Kolstad, ninth, 800 (2:06.68); Femi Animassaun, 10th, 300 hurdles (44.05); and Ryley Murphy, 12th, 800 (2:07.53). The Bears 4x800 was third in 8:35.04.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.