The White Bear Lake boys track team placed third of eight teams, led by Bennett Gilson and Luke Williams, in the Section 2AA true-team meet on Tuesday at Eagan.

Boys team scoring was Stillwater 835, Woodbury 779.5, White Bear Lake 690, Eagan 668, East Ridge 567, Hastings 542.5, Park 379, Tartan 269.

