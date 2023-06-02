White Bear Lake has state qualifiers in six events after placing second as a team in the Section 4AA track meet that concluded Thursday in Stillwater.
The top three teams were Stillwater with 256, the Bears with 211 and Woodbury with 181.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
White Bear Lake has state qualifiers in six events after placing second as a team in the Section 4AA track meet that concluded Thursday in Stillwater.
The top three teams were Stillwater with 256, the Bears with 211 and Woodbury with 181.
Tolu Oyekunle, Bear senior, a star football linebacker who’s signed with Bethel, won both hurdle races Thursday — the 100 in 15.53 and the 300 in 41.28.
Luke Williams, a junior, is a section double winner also, after taking the 1600 on Thursday in 4:28.32 by one second over Tartan’s Nicholas Holton. He won the 3200 on Tuesday.
Caleb Anderson and Bennett Gilson advanced to state with second place finishes. Anders, a junior, placed second in the 200 dash (22.32) and third in the 100 (11.34). Gilson, a senior, took second in long jump with a personal best 22-5, two inches behind the winner. He was also fourth in high jump (5-11).
Keith Johnson placed third in the 400 (51.91) and seventh in the 200 (23.28). Tomi Animassaun was fifth in 300 hurdles (42.67), sixth in long jump (20-9 1/4), and ninth in 110 hurdles (17.45).
Also earning podium finishes were Tyrese Behnken, fourth, 110 hurdles (16.17); Ryley Murphy, fifth, 800 (2:04.40); Matt Hunter, fifth, shot put (42-8 1/2); Vatel Henderson, fifth, high jump (5-9); Vaughn Larson, sixth, 1600 (4:37.35); Femi Animassaun, sixth, 300 hurdles (43.04); Amir Brown, seventh, 400 (53.81); Nate Tobec, ninth, 800 (2:09.21); Jack Koivisto, ninth, shot put (41-1/2);
In relays, the Bears were second in the 4x100 (43.56) with Anderson, Bennett Olson, Jaden Gierok and Johnson; third in the 4x200 (1:35.60) with Gierok, Brown, Logan Fisher and Jontay Vaulx; third in the 4x800 (8:12.10) with Isaac Kolstad, Ryley Murphy, Tanner Hoel, and Tobec; and fourth in the 4x400 (3:37.51) with Brown, Kolstad, Connor Erickson and Williams.
The state Class 3A meet will be held Thursday and Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.