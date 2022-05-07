White Bear Lake won two relays and two individual events while placing second behind Wayzata in the nine-team Wayzata Invitational on Friday.
Bennett Gilson was the Bears top scorer, placing second in high jump with 6-2, second in triple jump with 43-6 1/2, and fifth in long jump with 20-5.
The Bears won both the 4x100 relay (43.48) and the 4x200 relay (1:31.24) with the same foursome of Caleb Anderson, Eli Ebbert, Gavin Rogers, and Jontay Vaulx.
Individual event winners were A.J. Perron in 110 hurdles (14.94) and Luke Williams in the 3200 run (9:40.04). Perron was also fifth in high jump (6-0).
Also scoring for the Bears were Ernest Mattson, third, 1600 (4:20.02); Ebbert, third in the 100 (10.94); Rogers, fifth, triple jump (40-11 1/4); Tolu Oyekunle, sixth, 110 hurdles (16.04); Nick Svir, sixth, discus (128-1); Vaulx, seventh, 100 (23.40); and Seth Olson, eighth, long jump (20-1 1/4).
Team scoring was Wayzata 150.5, the Bears 116, Minnetonka 110.5, Moorhead 110, Brainerd 80, Mounds View 66, Minneapolis Southwest 63, Chaska 49 and Maple Grove 37.
