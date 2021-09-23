The Two Rivers Warriors handed Mahtomedi a 3-1 loss in Metro East Conference play on the Zephyrs’ field Tuesday evening. Kyle Schmidt scored for Mahtomedi, which has lost two straight after starting 8-0. Sammy Melgar, Antonio Olivares-Zuniga and Atianan Assefa scored for the Warriors (6-1-1) and Jack Heidelberg made 12 saves. 

