White Bear Lake’s six-game unbeaten streak was shattered by Woodbury 4-0 on Thursday evening in Woodbury. Xander Anderson pumped in three goals and Isaac Fearing had the other for the Royals (8-2-2), all in the second half. The Bears are now 6-3-2.
