White Bear Lake got three second-half goals and defeated St. Paul Harding 4-0 on Tuesday evening in St. Paul. Scoring for the Bears (1-1) were Eli Treichel, Ryan Dufresne, Porter Drost and Karolis Kairys. The Bears generated 12 shots on goal and gave up just two, both stopped by goalie Kyle Christensen.
Latest News
- Constructing an (almost normal) school year
- White Bear Lake grad reaches for the stars
- Girls soccer: Bears trip Mahtomedi 1-0
- Boys soccer: White Bear wins 4-0 at St. Paul Harding
- Tennis: Cougars top Armstrong 5-3
- Around the Great Loop in 240 days
- Future Ukrainian leaders gather at peace pole
- White Bear lake Police Reports
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘No parking’ signs ordered for restaurant dock
- Outhouse archeologist digs up more than dirt
- Local resident invests in historic Ely building
- The butterfly effect of 1 pollinator garden at a time
- Man charged with murder in teen’s fentanyl death
- Community leader, Lake Links co-founder dies at 75
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- Circle Pines orders abatement on Down Under property
- Lino Lakes establishes temporary THC moratorium
- Former business owner requests city reconsider rezone
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Legals VH 8-3-22 (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 31
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 7
Online Poll
Do you have a wish list of how you'd like to enjoy the remaining days of summer?
The season is fleeting, but there's still time to engage in some quintessential summertime activities.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.