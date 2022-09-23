Simley scored with 25 seconds left to defeat Mahtomedi 2-1 on Thursday evening. Mahtomedi is 6-4-1 overall and 2-1-1 in conference. Simley is 2-5-1 overall and 2-3 in conference. Angelo Diez scored for Mahtomedi in the first half. With the score 1-1 and time winding down in the game, Zephyrs goalie Sebastian De La Torre made a leaping, one-handed stop of a point blank shot with just over a minute left. However, the Spartans kept the pressure on, and, with De La Torre drawn out of the goal, Ethan Somvong drilled a shot past him for the game-winner.

