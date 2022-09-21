White Bear Lake took top-ranked, unbeaten Stillwater to overtime Tuesday evening, with the host Ponies prevailing over the Bears 2-1. Charlie Olson booted the Bears’ goal in the second half, tying the score 1-1. Scoring for Stillwater were  Aidan Primeau and Mikias Taddeas. The Ponies permitted only three shots on goal, the other two stopped by Derek Dopkins. Stillwater is 10-0 overall, allowing only five goals. The Ponies and Cretin-Derham Hall lead the Suburban East with 4-0 records. The Bears are 1-2-1 in conference and 5-3-1 overall. Olsen, senior forward, has notched five goals, all in the last three games.

