Mahtomedi beat conference rival Tartan 2-1, with goals by sophomore Kaden Gagnelius and Samuel Beulke, there Monday evening. The Zephyrs are 2-0 in the Metro East and 4-3 overall. Tartan is 2-2-2 and 0-1-1.
Latest News
- Girls soccer: Centennial wins 3-0 at Rogers
- Boys soccer: Cougars heat up in 2nd half, beat Rogers 6-1
- Boys soccer: Mahtomedi tips Tartan 2-1
- Council looks at options for Tart Lake Road
- Shoreview resident bakes the quintessential cookie at the Minnesota State Fair
- Centennial Theatre continues to expand programs
- Shoreview’s new retreat center will revolve around self-discovery
- Discussions on future of fire department continue
Most Popular
Articles
- Local businesses receive highest award at the Minnesota State Fair
- White Bear’s new police chief ready to partner with community
- Downtown Hugo project stalls due to DNR objections
- Football: Mustangs late surge beats Bears 16-6
- Centennial Theatre continues to expand programs
- Inaugural 5K walk/run to raise awareness of Down syndrome
- Construction underway at Big Wood Brewery's future home
- Para-athlete set for world meet
- Shoreview’s new retreat center will revolve around self-discovery
- Swimming: Bears end long victory drought with win a Park-Cottage Grove
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.