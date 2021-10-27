Lucas Yee Yick delivered the game-winner in sudden-death overtime as Mahtomedi slipped past Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2-1 in the state tournament Tuesday evening.
With the victory at Irondale, No. 2 seeded Mahtomedi (18-2) advances to the Class 2A semifinals. The Zephyrs will play Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 2:30 p.m., at U.S. Bank Stadium, against the winner of Holy Angels vs. St. Cloud Tech, who’ll play Wednesday.
Yee Yick settled the issue 2:25 into the second 10-minute overtime with a shot from five yards out.
Each team scored late in the first half — Yassin Hussein for the Zephyrs with 3:06 left and Jordan Aultman for the Lumberjacks (12-5-2) with 1:47 left, on a header off Spencer Teitelbaum’s corner kick.
Top-seeded Orono beat Byron 6-0 and will face the winner of Willmar vs. Worthington.
