The No. 2 seeded Mahtomedi Zephyrs (18-2) will face No. 3 Academy of Holy Angels (14-3-2) in the semifinals of the Class AA boys soccer tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 3, starting 2:30 p.m., at U.S. Bank Stadium.
In the other semifinals, No. 1 Orono (18-1-1) faces No. 4 Willmar (18-0-2) at 12:30 p.m. The championship will be played Saturday, Nov. 6, at 3:30 p.m. The third-place game will be played Thursday, Nov. 4, at West St. Paul Athletics Center, starting 11 a.m.
In the quarterfinals, Orono beat Byron 6-0, Willmar beat Worthington 2-1, Mahtomedi beat Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2-1 and Holy Angels beat St. Cloud Tech 2-1.
