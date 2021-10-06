Mahtomedi beat North St. Paul 2-0 there Tuesday evening, remaining in a first-place tie in the conference. Leonardo De La Torre and Joseph Padelford delivered the goals, and Charles Drage and Lucas Yet Yick assisted. Goalie Cavanaugh Bruner stopped seven Polar shots on goal. Mahtomedi (12-2 overall) and Hill-Murray are tied for the Metro East lead, each 6-1, with one conference match left. The Zephyrs will play at Hastings (3-9-1) on Thursday while HM faces Tartan (3-8-1).

