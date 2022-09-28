White Bear Lake posted its seventh shutout of the season and defeated winless Roseville Area 4-0 there Tuesday evening. The Bears are 7-3-2 with 10 goals allowed in 12 matches.
“We have a combative, hard-working group who are committed to defending and keeping clean sheets,” coach Karl Jende acknowledged. “The development of this group of players has been fun to watch.”
Scoring for the Bears were Ben Watson and Karolis Kairys in the first half, and Ryan Dufresne and Charlie Olsen in the second half. The Bears, who allowed no shots on goal, are 4-1-1 with four shutouts in their last six matches.
As Jende describes the defensive crew, Eli Treichel anchors the back line with Teagan Giese and Colin Thompson flanking him.Ben Watson and Eli Simanek form a shield in front of them. Further up the field, Porter Drost provides midfield pressure. Charlie Olsen and Ryan Dufresne battle to pin the opposition defensive line back. Wingers, especially Caleb Anderson, cover the wide channels.
About goalie Kyle Christensen, Jende said, “Kyle has improved in goal each season. His work ethic and focus have gone to another level this year and he’s becoming the goalie we thought he could be way back when he was 13.”
For the season, they are 7-3-3 overall and 3-2-1 in conference. Roseville is 0-9-2 overall and 0-4-2 in conference.
