White Bear Lake posted its seventh shutout of the season and defeated winless Roseville Area 4-0 there Tuesday evening. The Bears are 7-3-2 with 10 goals allowed in 12 matches.

“We have a combative, hard-working group who are committed to defending and keeping clean sheets,” coach Karl Jende acknowledged. “The development of this group of players has been fun to watch.” 

