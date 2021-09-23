White Bear Lake defeated Stillwater for the first time in 11 years on Tuesday evening, scraping out a 1-0 win over the previously-undefeated Ponies at home.
The Bears had lost 14 straight matches to their conference and section rival since the 2010 team beat the Ponies 2-1.
The Bears improved to 5-2-1, including 4-0-1 in their last five outings. Stillwater, ranked No. 6 in Class 3A, fell to 6-1-2. Each team is 2-1-1 in the Suburban East.
The lone goal came with 20 minutes left when Gavin Rogers got the ball from Cooper Peschman in front of a wide-open net and punched it in. The Pony goalie was drawn out and Peschman beat his defender to reach the ball first.
Most of the time remaining, the action was in front of the Bears net, but sophomore goalie Kyle Christensen and a well-packed defensive group held firm.
“They had the ball, but we were in control,” said Bear coach Karl Jende.
The Bears stout defensive corps of Connor Moser, Nick O’Brien, Eli Treichel and Andrew Xiong from right to left and Eli Simanek in center middle were joined by extra defenders down the stretch as the Bears dug in.
