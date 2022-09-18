White Bear Lake edged Minneapolis Roosevelt 1-0 in overtime on Saturday in Minneapolis. Charlie Olsen delivered the lone goal of the game on a run down the field after Calvin McKinney got the ball to him. The Bears are 5-2-1. Roosevelt is 2-5.

