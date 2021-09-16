White Bear Lake picked up its first Suburban East Conference win 2-1 over Irondale on the Knights’ field Wednesday evening. That came on the heels of a 2-2 tie with unbeaten Eastview on Monday. “We are showing signs of turning the corner,” coach Karl Jende stated. “We need a positive result on Saturday to keep the momentum going.” The Bears face Apple Valley on Saturday. Against Irondale (2-5-1), the Bears got goals from Charlie Olsen, off a feed from Gavin Rogers, and from Cooper Peschman, unassisted, after a scramble on a corner kick. The Bears generated several scoring chances in the second half but couldn’t quite connect on the final ball. “Tired legs,” Jende said. “But we did enough to come away with our first conference win of the season.” The Bears are 1-1-1 in the Suburban East and 3-2-1 overall. 

