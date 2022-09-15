Charlie Olsen booted the first three goals and White Bear Lake went on to defeat Irondale 8-0 on the Knights’ field Wednesday night. Olsen, senior forward, got the pure hat trick, his first three goals of the season, with assists by Ryan Dufresne, Karolis Kairys and Cooper Peschman. The other goals, in order, came Kairys (Dufresne assisting), Colin Anderson (Calvin McKinney), Cooper Peschman (Isaac Vang), Gionni Pescosolido (unassisted) and Brian Rodriguez on a penalty kick. The Bears are now 1-1-1 in the Suburban East and 4-2-1 overall. Irondale is 1-3-2.
