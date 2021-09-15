White Bear Lake battled undefeated Eastview to a 2-2 tie at home on Monday evening. Senior captain Gavin Rogers tallied both goals for the Bears (2-2-1). Nathaniel Lee and Jihoon You scored for Eastview (4-0-2). All the scoring took place in the second half.
