White Bear Lake battled to a 1-1 tie with defending state champion Mounds View at home on Wednesday evening, in the Suburban East Conference opener for both.

“Considering that they were state champions last year and beat us 6-1, I’ll take it,” grinned Bear coach Karl Jende.

