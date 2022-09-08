White Bear Lake battled to a 1-1 tie with defending state champion Mounds View at home on Wednesday evening, in the Suburban East Conference opener for both.
“Considering that they were state champions last year and beat us 6-1, I’ll take it,” grinned Bear coach Karl Jende.
Porter Drost scored for the Bears (3-1-1) midway through the second half and executed a back flip to celebrate. With the Mustang goalie drawn out of the net, Drost looped the ball toward the goal and it was deflected by a Mustang defender into the net. That’s the only goal the Mustangs (1-0-2) have allowed in three games.
The Bears’ 1-0 lead stood until Mounds View’s Aariz Arshad drilled a shot into the corner of the net past a diving Kyle Christensen with 10 minutes left.
Two five-minute overtimes went scoreless. Caleb Anderson of the Bears had one-on-one opportunity with goalie Aidan Petrich rushing the net but his shot hit the top of the cross bar in the first extra session. With 29 seconds left in the second session, Arshad had a free kick from about 30 yards that might have gone in but Christensen lunged to his right to knock it away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.