White Bear Lake blanked Roseville Area 2-0 at home Tuesday evening, extending its unbeaten streak to six games. The Bears are 6-2-2 and the Raider 4-5-2. Scoring for the Bears were Gavin Rogers, with Nicky O’Brien assisting, and Caleb Anderson, with Rogers assisting, both in the second half.
Boys soccer: Bears clip Roseville 2-0, continue unbeaten streak
