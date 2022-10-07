White Bear Lake wrapped up the regular season with a 2-0 victory over Forest Lake on Thursday evening, with two second-half goals by Charlie Olsen, assisted by Karolis Kairys and Teagan Giese. The Bears finished 4-4-1 for fifth place among 10 teams in the Suburban East. Stillwater placed first with an 8-1 record, followed by Woodbury 7-1-1, Cretin-Derham Hall 7-2, and East Ridge 7-2. The Bears will take an 8-5-2 overall record into Section 4AA starting Wednesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.