White Bear Lake posed its third tie in three conference matches, and fourth overall, Wednesday evening, deadlocking with Roseville Area 1-1 in Roseville. Gianni Pescosolido, senior forward, found the net for the Bears in the first half. The Raiders pressured the Bear net for much of the second half, with Bear defenders and goalie Kyle Christensen holding firm except when Satyam Tamang struck from close range with 15 minutes left. The Bears are winless in six games while posting 1-1 ties against Roseville, Irondale and Mounds View in conference and Eagan in non-conference, all by the same 1-1 score. Roseville is 3-2-2.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.