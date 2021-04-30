Mahtomedi (4-2) posted a 15-3 win over Tartan/North St. Paul (0-4) on Wednesday at home. Levi Lemke and EJ Charpentier each scored five goals. Owen Knapp added two and Conno Pelter, Oskar Magnusson and Mitch Lorentz one each.
Latest News
- Boys golf: Zephyrs 2nd in MEC mid-conf.; 8th-grader medals
- Girls lacrosse: Haney, Cougars clip Elks 15-9
- Boys lacrosse: Centennial downs Elks 10-6
- Softball: Cougars (7-0) beat Pirates 16-0
- Baseball: Centennial cruises 18-1 over Park Center
- Baseball: Zephyrs trip Cadets, Packers
- Boys lacrosse: Zephyrs top Tartan/North 15-3
- Softball: Lopez, Zephyrs nip Tartan 4-3 in 11 innings
Most Popular
Articles
- Construction of new elementary school in Hugo begins
- Early 3M innovator called Dellwood home
- Anti-Rush Line letters attract committee’s attention
- Playground fun coming to Shoreview Commons
- School district scores first permit approval
- Theater receives generous gift from Johnson & Johnson matriarch
- Lexington farmers market returns with new organizer
- Ramsey County Sheriff says county manager attempting to defund law enforcement
- Racist messages prompt high school walkout in solidarity with Black students
- False threats, real fear: Community deals with aftermath of racist messages
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 30
-
May 1
-
May 1
-
May 1
-
May 2
-
May 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.