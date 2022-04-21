Mahtomedi has won its first two games, over Irondale 9-5 there Friday and Wayzata 5-1 at home Tuesday. Scoring against Irondale were Oskar Magnuson (two), Jack Dardis, Nolan Dimitri, Isaac Wendorff, Jack Zell, Michael Robinson, Eric Granec and Eric Buttke. Scoring against Wayzata were Zell, Magnuson, Buttke, Isaac Weft, and Jordan Carlson. Goalkeeper Caden Donahue stopped eight of nine shots, and Owen Tacheny won seven of nine face-offs.
Boys lacrosse: Zephyrs top Irondale, Wayzata to open season
