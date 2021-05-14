The Mahtomedi Zephyrs picked up two wins this week, beating White Bear Lake 12-2 there Monday and Hastings 14-5 Wednesday at home. The Zephyrs are 7-4. Offensive leaders were Levi Lemke with five goals against the Bears (2-3) and six against Hastings (4-3), and E.J. Charpentier with four against the Bears and five against Hastings, along with two assists in both games.
